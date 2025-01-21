BGB thwarts BSF’s attempt to install fence along Joypurhat border
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has thwarted yet another attempt allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to install barbed-wire fence along the Uchna border in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat district.
Lieutenant Colonel Nahid Newaz, the Commander of Joypurhat-20 BGB battalion, said when BSF troops attempted to build a barbed wire fence on Tuesday morning, BGB members intervened, forcing them to abandon the fence construction and leave.
“The situation there is now quiet and calm, and normal,” he said.
Locals said BSF members from the Indian Chakgopal camp tried to construct a fence within 30 yards of the zero point, violating international law around 8am.
At one point, BGB personnel from Hatkhola border post under Joypurhat-20 BGB intervened, forcing the BSF to retreat with their materials and stop the construction, the BGB commander said.
A letter was sent to BSF for holding a company commander-level flag meeting between the two sides, said the BGB official.
On 7 January, the BSF unlawfully began constructing a barbed-wire fence along the zero line, prompting the BGB to intervene, heightening tensions along the border.
Besides, tensions flared up along the Kaliganj border in Shibganj upazila, Chapainawabganj, as Indian nationals allegedly hurled crude bombs at Bangladeshis in the presence of BSF 18 January.
Amid the escalating tensions, a flag meeting at the battalion commander-level between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF was held in the afternoon over the incident.
BGB had lodged a protest with the BSF, and the matter had been reported to the higher authorities of the BGB.