BGB thwarts BSF’s attempt to install fence along Joypurhat border

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has thwarted yet another attempt allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to install barbed-wire fence along the Uchna border in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat district.

Lieutenant Colonel Nahid Newaz, the Commander of Joypurhat-20 BGB battalion, said when BSF troops attempted to build a barbed wire fence on Tuesday morning, BGB members intervened, forcing them to abandon the fence construction and leave.

“The situation there is now quiet and calm, and normal,” he said.

Locals said BSF members from the Indian Chakgopal camp tried to construct a fence within 30 yards of the zero point, violating international law around 8am.