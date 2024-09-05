Students commemorate martyrs with nationwide 'Shaheedi March'
The Students Against Discrimination brought out the 'Shaheedi March' across the country to honour the martyrs of the student-people uprising, marking one-month of the fall of the autocratic Awami League regime.
The central march started from the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus at 3pm while thousands of students from different educational institutions in the city joined the procession with much enthusiasm.
The students were seen chanting slogans in favour of their victory that they achieved through a bloody mass uprising, also dubbed as 'Red Revolution' or 'Bangla Basanta' on 5 August following the ouster of the around 16-yearlong fascist regime of Awami League.
After parading different streets in the city, including Manik Mia Avenue via Nilkhet, Science Lab, and Kalabagan, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh, the procession ended at the same venue on Raju Sculpture premises.
Later, a rally was held on the Raju Sculpture premises while different leaders of the student platform addressed the rally.
Besides, the anti-discrimination student platform also held the 'Shaheedi March' in district and upazila levels.
In Joypurhat, in line with the central 'Shaheedi March' programme, the students brought out a procession from Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Ground at 4pm. After parading different streets in the town, the procession ended reaching Central Mosque Square there.
Later, they held a short rally at the Central Mosque Square and vowed to continue their movement until the country is reformed.
In Sirajganj, the anti-discrimination student platform brought out a procession and organized a discussion and doa mahfil. They brought out the 'Shaheedi March' from Bazar Station Muktir Supan point of the municipality town in the morning with the participation of students from different educational institutions in the district.
After parading main streets of the town, it ended on the Shaheed Minar premises where a short rally and a doa mahfil were held.
In Rangamati, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement brought a procession and formed a human chain.
The leaders of the student platform brought out the procession from Rangamati Municipality point around 11am with the participation of hundreds of students from different educational institutions.
After parading different streets, it ended in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office following an hour-long human chain there.
Besides, another 'Shaheedi March' was brought out at the Rangamati Government College while one-minute silence was observed there.
The students also held the same programmes in Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Mymensingh, Pabna, Jashore, Narail, Meherpur, and some other districts across the country.