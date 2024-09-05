Students commemorate martyrs with nationwide 'Shaheedi March'

The Students Against Discrimination brought out the 'Shaheedi March' across the country to honour the martyrs of the student-people uprising, marking one-month of the fall of the autocratic Awami League regime.

The central march started from the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus at 3pm while thousands of students from different educational institutions in the city joined the procession with much enthusiasm.

The students were seen chanting slogans in favour of their victory that they achieved through a bloody mass uprising, also dubbed as 'Red Revolution' or 'Bangla Basanta' on 5 August following the ouster of the around 16-yearlong fascist regime of Awami League.