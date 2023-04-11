Fertiliser price increases by Tk 5 per kg

The government has increased the price of urea, DAP, TSP, MOP fertilisers by Tk 5 per kilogram for dealers and farmers.

An order signed by the fertiliser management and monitoring deputy chief at the Ministry of Agriculture, Sheikh Badiul Alam, was issued in this regard yesterday.

Following the hike, dealers now have to pay Tk 25 for one kg of Urea, Tk 19 for DAP, Tk 25 for TSP, Tk 18 for MOP.