Fertiliser price increases by Tk 5 per kg

The government has increased the price of urea, DAP, TSP, MOP fertilisers by Tk 5 per kilogram for dealers and farmers.
An order signed by the fertiliser management and monitoring deputy chief at the Ministry of Agriculture, Sheikh Badiul Alam, was issued in this regard yesterday.
Following the hike, dealers now have to pay Tk 25 for one kg of Urea, Tk 19 for DAP, Tk 25 for TSP, Tk 18 for MOP.
Besides, the farmers have to pay Tk 27 for one kilogram of Urea, Tk 21 for DAP, Tk 27 for TSP and Tk 20 for MOP fertiliser.
This revised price has come into effect from yesterday, Monday and will remain the same until the next decision.
The agriculture ministry said that the price has been revised in line with the increased fertiliser price in global market due to ongoing crisis in world economy to keep the import of fertilisers in a reasonable level and to ensure the best use.
Former research director and economist M Asaduzzaman of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies told Prothom Alo, “Bangladesh has to reduce subsidy and hike the price of various products including fuel and fertilisers due to increased price in global market and to meet the global financial organisations’ condition. We can understand the reality. But we often fail to consider the fact that due to high price the production cost of agricultural goods is increasing as well.”
He further said, “There should be an account for the increased production costs due to fertiliser price hike. In addition to that, the farmers should be allowed to plan and manage to cover the additional costs. It was not seen before the increase in the price of fertilisers.