RAB beefs up surveillance, patrols for Durga Puja
On the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has intensified intelligence surveillance and patrols across the country to ensure security. In Dhaka, 94 patrol teams have been deployed, while 281 patrol teams are operating nationwide.
According to a press release issued by RAB today, Friday, the force has been deployed in its respective areas of responsibility from yesterday, Thursday, and will continue until 3 October to strengthen security.
The press release stated that there are 31,526 puja mandaps across the country during this year’s Durga Puja. Each battalion is working through its control rooms in coordination with local puja committees, public representatives, and other law enforcement agencies.
RAB has urged citizens to immediately report if anyone attempts to carry out sabotage in Bangladesh centring on Durga Puja. It also advised that for any law-and-order-related assistance during Durga Puja, people should contact RAB’s control room or the designated officials in each district via mobile phone.