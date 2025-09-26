RAB beefs up surveillance, patrols for Durga Puja

On the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has intensified intelligence surveillance and patrols across the country to ensure security. In Dhaka, 94 patrol teams have been deployed, while 281 patrol teams are operating nationwide.

According to a press release issued by RAB today, Friday, the force has been deployed in its respective areas of responsibility from yesterday, Thursday, and will continue until 3 October to strengthen security.