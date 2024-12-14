Martyred intellectuals remembered through memorabilia

The capital city is feeling the cold grip of winter for the last two days. Thick fog obfuscates the vision. On such a winter day 53 years ago, the occupying Pakistan army picked up the top intellectuals of the nation and killed them brutally.

Some memorabilia of the unparalleled children of the nation in terms of merit and creative capacity in various fields of knowledge have been kept at the Liberation War Museum to keep their memories alive. Among them is the bust of noted playwright and professor Munier Chowdhury.

He was picked up from his residence on this day, on 14 December 1971, and killed.

The soil of this country is soaked with the blood of many people. Some of them are known while most of them are unknown. They fought for the country’s liberation against the occupying Pakistani army without any fear. Many of them were involved in diversified intellectual activities. Some of those intellectuals took part in the fight with firearms and embraced martyrdom while some were picked up on the eve of final victory and killed, as part of a profound conspiracy to make the nation devoid of any intellectuals.