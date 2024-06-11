BRICS to take partner states, no new members for now

BRICS, an alliance of emerging economies, will not be taking any new members for the time being. Instead of full membership, it will now engage new countries under the 'partner state' model.

The alliance took the policy decision in a foreign minister-level meeting at Nizhny Novgorod of Russia on Monday.

Bangladesh along with some other countries that are interested in joining the alliance have been invited to participate on the second day of the two-day meeting. It is the first time that Bangladesh received an invitation to attend the BRICS foreign minister-level meeting.