Teesta bridge cost increases even before project starts

The people of Kurigram and Gaibandha had long been demanding the bridge. There is to be a 90km connecting road with the bridge, with 2 km on either end. This will make commute easier for the residents of Lalmonithat, Kurigram and Gaibandha as well as promote commercial activities, reducing the distance with Dhaka.

The Gaibandha district administration was allocated Tk 300 million (Tk 30 crore) for land acquisition, but it has failed to begin the task. The director of the project blames the district administration's lack of cooperation for this delay.

Executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (land acquisition) of the Gaibandha district administration office, Shahidul Islam, said 12 cases had been filed regarding land acquisition. Only 6 had been resolved and the remaining six were on the way to resolution. He said that papers regarding land acquisition had been held up for long in the ministry. He also said lack of workforce was a reason for this delay.

However, executive director of the research institute South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Selim Raihan thinks that government project lacks transparency. He told Prothom Alo that the accountability of the project's time and expenditure must be ensured. Action must be taken against those responsible for the project not taking off even after a year. Monitoring of government projects must be stepped up, he said.