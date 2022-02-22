Ten lawyers submit letter for Sharif Uddin, HC calls for writ

The court said, "Submit an application. There is no hindrance in submitting an application. Attach everything there is and come to us with an explanation of how you are aggrieved."

Shishir then said, "This issue is important as it concerns the matter of the ACC's reputation. It is the responsibility of all of us, not just an individual, to protect this reputation."

The court said, "Rather than suo moto, if you come with a writ petition with all the arguments, statements and facts, wouldn't that be better? That would be stronger. If you come up with all the facts and an explanation, it will be easier to understand the matter and take measures accordingly."

The court went on to say to Shishir, "If you feel that you are genuinely aggrieved, come in accordance with the law."

Shishir Monir said, "I will come to the court in accordance with the law."

The ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said, "So what will the status of that letter be? Rejected?"

The court replied, "It will be returned. Take it back."

Then Shishir Monir said, "There is no problem if it remains with the court. Let it remain with the court."

The court replied, "All right, let it remain with the court."