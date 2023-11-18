Cyclone Midhili leaves at least seven dead

The cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, swept over Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction and killing at least seven people.
The cyclone destroyed houses, schools , vast swaths of cropland, as well as cut off power connections across the regions. It also uprooted a large number of trees in various areas, bringing a halt to communication on regional and local roads.
Besides, 300 people on 20 fishing boats remained missing in the sea since the cyclone hit the Bangladesh coast.
Cyclone ‘Midhili’ was crossing Bangladesh coastal on Friday midnight. As the cyclone weakened, maritime ports of Mongla, Payra, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were advised to lower signal no. 3.
Seven dead
Four people of a family were killed after the mud wall of their collapsed amid heavy rainfalls in Moulvibazar area of Hnila union parishad of Cox’s Baza’s Teknaf on Thursday night.
The deceased were Awara Begum, 50, wife of Fakir Mohammad, the couple’s son Shahidul Mostafa, 20, and their two daughters Nilufar Yesmin, 15, and Sadia Begum, 11.
Quoiting locals, Hnila union parishad chairman Rashed Mahmud Ali said heavy rainfall had occurred since Thursday morning, but moderate to heavy rainfall continued after 8:00pm on Friday, and a four of a family were killed after mud wall of their house collapsed, which was adjacent to hill.
Besides, three people including a child died after tree branches fell on them during the storm.
The deceased were Abdul Wahab, from ward 5 of Magdhara union of Sandwip of Chattogram, minor girl Sidratul Muntaha, daughter of Anwar Hossain from Mahanagar area of Mirsharai, Chattogram, and Razzak Mia, a trader from Mirikpur of Baisail upazila, Tangail.
Crops damaged
According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DEA) of Patuakhali, 180,000 hectares of Aman land were damaged across the district, which 75 per cent of the total Aman harvest. The cyclone also destroyed vast swaths of cropland, producing vegetables. Officials said it would be possible to assess the extent of damage in a day or two.
Barguna DEA deputy director Syed Zobadul Alam said they fear the cyclone has destroyed winter vegetables, but it has not possible to assess the damage as yet. Incessant rainfall also damaged winter vegetable, as well as paddy in Chandpur irrigation project and Meghna Dhanagada irrigation project.
According to the Feni’s agriculture department the cyclone damaged ripe Aman paddy on several thousand hectors of land and officials have been instructed to prepare the field reports.
Incessant rainfall also inundated rice seedbed on several thousand hectares of land in Bagerhat. DEA’s Bagerhat office deputy director Shankar Kumar Majumder incessant rainfall damage boro seedbed. Since there is still time, farmers can control the damage.
Communication disrupted
A large tree fell on the electric wires in Chandpur city, suspending movement of vehicles and trains in the area. Chandpur fire service station officer Morshed Hossain said trees also fell in Kachua, Shahrasti and Hajiganj upazilas and Haimchar, but no causality reported.
In Feni, a tree also fell on the Feni-Porshuram road near the Kazirbag Eco Park in Sadar upazila, suspending the roadway communication until Friday evening. Train movement was also snapped in Brahmanbaria for two hours.
More to follow...