Cyclone Midhili leaves at least seven dead

The cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, swept over Barishal, Khulna and Chattogram on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction and killing at least seven people.

The cyclone destroyed houses, schools , vast swaths of cropland, as well as cut off power connections across the regions. It also uprooted a large number of trees in various areas, bringing a halt to communication on regional and local roads.

Besides, 300 people on 20 fishing boats remained missing in the sea since the cyclone hit the Bangladesh coast.

Cyclone ‘Midhili’ was crossing Bangladesh coastal on Friday midnight. As the cyclone weakened, maritime ports of Mongla, Payra, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar were advised to lower signal no. 3.