Over Tk 1 trillion paid to power plants as capacity charge in 14 years

Eighty-two independent power plants (IPPs) and 32 rental power plants in the country have received over Tk 1 trillion as capacity charge in the past 14 years as of 30 June this year.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid disclosed this in response to a query during a question and answer session in parliament on Tuesday.

Gonoforum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan placed a question on how much the private power plants have so far been paid as capacity charge separately throughout the three terms of the Awami League government, which individuals and companies own these power plants, and what are the terms and conditions of the agreement between the government and the power plants owners.

In reply, state minister Nasrul Hamid revealed the details about the private power plants and capacity charge paid to them.