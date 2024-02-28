Ex-DIG Mizan's jail sentence upheld at High Court

On 21 June last year, a Dhaka court sentenced Mizanur Rahman to 14 years' imprisonment in the case. Besides, Mizan's wife, brother and nephew were sentenced to seven years' imprisonment each in the case.

Later, the ex-DIG filed an appeal with the High Court against the verdict.

On 24 June, 2019, ACC director Monjur Morshed filed the case against DIG Mizan, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.

According to the case statement, the ACC found that Mizan concealed information of wealth worth Tk 32.8 million in his wealth statement.