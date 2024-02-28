Ex-DIG Mizan's jail sentence upheld at High Court
The High Court has upheld a lower court verdict that sentenced sacked deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman to 14 years' imprisonment in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth.
The HC bench of justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order on Wednesday. Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
On 21 June last year, a Dhaka court sentenced Mizanur Rahman to 14 years' imprisonment in the case. Besides, Mizan's wife, brother and nephew were sentenced to seven years' imprisonment each in the case.
Later, the ex-DIG filed an appeal with the High Court against the verdict.
On 24 June, 2019, ACC director Monjur Morshed filed the case against DIG Mizan, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.
According to the case statement, the ACC found that Mizan concealed information of wealth worth Tk 32.8 million in his wealth statement.
After investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against them on 30 January, 2020.
The former DIG, who was in jail in a corruption case, was dismissed from service on 3 November, 2022.
On 20 October of the same year, the court framed charges against Mizan and three others in the case.
Besides, Mizan was sentenced to three years in jail on 23 February, 2022 for bribing an ACC official with Tk 4 million.