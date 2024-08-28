Steps underway to assess amount of money laundered, swindled: CAO

The chief adviser's office (CAO) on Wednesday said works are underway to assess the amount of money laundered abroad or swindled by some corrupt businessmen and influential people of the country.

"Audit works will begin to determine the money swindled by the corrupt people . . . (but) it can be assumed that the amount could be over 100 billion dollar," the CAO office said in a statement.

It said initiatives were taken by now to bring reforms in the banks and financial institutions involved in such corruption and money laundering while the interim government by now reconstituted the governing boards of the Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, National Bank, United Commercial Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank.