PM Hasina for spreading Bangla art, literature globally

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday laid emphasis on preserving, practising and strengthening the mother tongue, urging all to spread Bangla art and literature all over the world through proper translation.

“Our art and literature have to be spread all over the world through proper translation alongside preserving our mother tongue, practising our mother tongue and strengthening our mother tongue,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day programme, organised marking the Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day-2024, at International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

“It is the duty of all of us to highlight the fact that the Bangalee nation has sacrificed their life for its own language,” she said.

The prime minister felt the necessity of translation, saying translation is absolutely necessary as “the more our art, literature and writings are translated in different languages in different countries of the world, the more the people of the world will know, understand and learn about Bangladesh and the Bangalee nation”.