Thailand looks for increased connectivity, trade with Bangladesh, says its envoy

Thailand has said Bangladesh’s economy would be more resilient provided it diversifies its sources of income rather than relying heavily on readymade garment (RMG) industry.

The Southeast Asian nation is also keen on promoting economic cooperation with Bangladesh through increased connectivity and bilateral trade, said the country’s Ambassador in Dhaka.

“Bangladesh should also consider adding more value to its RMG products by building capacity on design, and research and development to enable local brands to compete in the global market,” Thai Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor told UNB in an interview last week.