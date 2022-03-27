Their leader is supposedly the top woman freedom fighter: DMP Commissioner

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said this at a programme organised by Police Service Association at Razarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital city. The programme was organised to hold a discussion on Independence Day and National Day, unveiling the cover of Mujib Centenary commemorative book ‘Anaswar Pita’ and prize giving ceremony in a painting competition.

Mentioning that police was the first force to set up resistance during that black night of 25 March 1971 when the liberation war started, the DMP Commissioner said, “A police constable fired the first shot at Rajarbagh. Who prompted him? Yet the leaders of that party say the people were disoriented. Then how did the police at Rajarbagh and around the country understand? Actually, they lie so many times and in such a way that as if that’s the truth. There was no actual necessity of declaring independence formally after Father of the Nation’s 7 March speech. Nothing but the 7 March speech inspired the people.”