President’s pardon received as ‘young officer’

Within six months of being punished, executive magistrate of the Department of Environment (DoE) and former assistant commissioner (land) Faizunnassa Akther has been pardoned (exempted) by President Md Shahabuddin in consideration of being a ‘young officer’.

She was given minimum punishment on 23 January this year as allegations of 'biased behaviour' and 'misconduct' were proven. But the president graciously exempted her on 1 August, the ministry of public administration has issued a notice stating this information.

Faizunnassa Akhter joined government service in 2014. In that sense, her service life is clocking 10 years. So, questions have been raised whether she can be labeled a ‘young officer’ or not.