They want to stay on Bhasan Char until they return to Rakhine

The first batch of Rohingyas relocated from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char is pleased to see the promises of a safe life in the new locale are true. They now just want to be assured of a livelihood too. And for the time being, they are willing to remain in Bhasan Char until they can return home to Rakhine. The relocated Rohingyas expressed these sentiments while talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday.

Bhasan Char was alive with the hustle and bustle of the Rohingyas. Children were playing in their new grounds. Around noon, five little girls gathered together at a shop to buy pickles and chips. A government official there bought the pickles for them.