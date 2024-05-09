Biman launches Hajj flights for 2024
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines commenced its dedicated Hajj flights this morning, marking the beginning of its annual service to transport pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia for the holy Hajj.
This year, a record number of 85,257 Bangladeshi pilgrims are visiting Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying approximately 50 per cent of them.
To accommodate this massive undertaking, Biman has scheduled 116 pre-Hajj flights and 125 post-Hajj flights. Furthermore, the airline has expanded its service to include flights from Sylhet and Chattogram, enhancing access and convenience for pilgrims across Bangladesh.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines continues to operate these flights exclusively with its own fleet, underscoring its capability and readiness to manage the logistical demands of Hajj travel.
The inaugural flight, BG3301, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:00 am, carrying 415 pilgrims directly to Jeddah. The event began with a ceremony at 5:30 am, attended by key figures including Md Faridul Haque Khan, minister of religious affairs; Sajjadul Hassan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism; Air Vice-Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB); Shafiul Azim, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines; and Md Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).