Biman launches Hajj flights for 2024

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines commenced its dedicated Hajj flights this morning, marking the beginning of its annual service to transport pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia for the holy Hajj.

This year, a record number of 85,257 Bangladeshi pilgrims are visiting Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying approximately 50 per cent of them.

To accommodate this massive undertaking, Biman has scheduled 116 pre-Hajj flights and 125 post-Hajj flights. Furthermore, the airline has expanded its service to include flights from Sylhet and Chattogram, enhancing access and convenience for pilgrims across Bangladesh.