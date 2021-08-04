Third Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki handed over the vaccine to additional secretary of health ministry Syed Mojibul Huq at the airport.
Japan hopes that fair, equitable and comprehensive access to vaccines will be ensured in Bangladesh, said a press release issued by Japan embassy in Dhaka.
Japan reiterates that the country will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19 and to work together to contain Covid-19 as soon as possible, it added.
With Tuesday's consignment, the total amount of doses of vaccine received from Japan as of now stands at 16,43,300.
On 24 July, Bangladesh received 245,200 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine as the first consignment from Japan under the COVAX facilities.
Later, on 31 July, Japan sent 781,320 doses of such jabs as the second consignment
COVAX, a global alliance, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
These consignments of vaccine are important for Bangladesh as around 1.5 million people are waiting for the second dose of this Oxford made vaccine.