Third Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki handed over the vaccine to additional secretary of health ministry Syed Mojibul Huq at the airport.

Japan hopes that fair, equitable and comprehensive access to vaccines will be ensured in Bangladesh, said a press release issued by Japan embassy in Dhaka.

Japan reiterates that the country will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19 and to work together to contain Covid-19 as soon as possible, it added.