Those who vandalised temples must face punishment: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with leaders of the Hindu community being connected virtually with the Dhakeshwari National Temple marking the Sharodia Durga Puja from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Terming the incident of vandalising temples in Cumilla "very unfortunate", Sheikh Hasina said, "Massive investigation is going on into the matter. We're getting much information (regarding the incident). This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be found out using the technology."

The prime minister said the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion in Bangladesh celebrate all festivals together, adding, "Religion is for individuals and festival is for all and we enjoy every festival together."