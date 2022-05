Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Barishal’s Ujirpur upazila, police said on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was Dipto Mandal, son of Dipak Mandal from Harta union. His body was found stuffed in a sack in a pond around 5.30am on Tuesday, four days after he went missing.

The arrestees have been identified as Ratan Biswas, his wife Eva, and Nayan Shil, said Ali Arshad, officer-in-charge of Ujirpur police station.