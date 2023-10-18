NRCC chairman who castigates high-ups relieved

The government has relieved National River Conservation Commission chairman Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury around one and half years before expiry of his tenure.

The public administration in a notification on Wednesday said the remaining tenure of contractual appointment of the NRCC chairman has been suspended in the public interest.

Public administration ministry sources said Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury was appointed chairman of the NRCC for three years on 22 February in 2022.

He joined the post on 27 February that year. His tenure was supposed to end on 27 February in 2025, but now the government has suspended his contract around one and half years before the date.