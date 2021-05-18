TIB demands immediate release of journalist Rozina Islam

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has strongly condemned the detention and harassment of investigative journalist Rozina Islam at the ministry of Health while performing her professional duty, reports UNB.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, TIB has demanded immediate withdrawal of charges and unconditional release of Rozina Islam. It has also urged the government to show prudence by ensuring exemplary punishment to the culprits through proper investigation into the incident.



TIB's executive director, Iftekharuzzaman said, "The harassment done by the officials of the ministry of health by confining a female journalist for hours for allegedly stealing government documents is not only unethical but also a naked expression of anger towards her."



Iftekharuzzaman said, "It is natural to consider the incident an angry reaction of the authority towards Rozina Islam's recent reports on the irregularities and corruption at the ministry of health and the lack of coordination and professionalism of the organization in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis."