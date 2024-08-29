Constitution to be rewritten to fix state ogranisations: Ali Riaz

Distinguished professor of politics and government department at Illinois State University, Ali Riaz, has said the constitution needs to be rewritten even through constitutional assembly if the democratic organisations are to be fixed.

He made the remark at a press conference organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at a hotel in the capital on Thursday.

The CGS adviser presented his keynote paper and in the question-answer session, he talked on various issues including constitution, democracy and election.

Professor Ali Riaz said, "My personal view is that the constitution has to be rewritten. Out of this, you will not be able to make the institutions."



