Starlink being launched in Bangladesh to stop internet ‘shutdown’ forever: Press Secy

The main reason Elon Musk’s Starlink is invited and being launched in Bangladesh is to stop internet ‘shutdown’ forever.

Press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, Shafiqul Alam, disclosed this in a post published on his verified Facebook account today, Tuesday.

Shafiqul Alam wrote, “The Sheikh Hasina dictatorship shut down Internet on scores of occasions during her 16 years of rule. Internet shutdown is a favourite tool of the dictators and autocrats to crack down protests or suppress any major opposition agitations. But in the process, hundreds of thousands of free lancers are affected. Some lose their contracts and jobs forever.”

“Starlink’s arrival in the Bangladesh market means no future government can fully shut down the Internet. At least BPO firms, call centres and free lancers will never be hit by any new attempt to stop the net,” he added.