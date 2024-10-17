Sheikh Hasina is in India, will continue to be: Indian foreign ministry

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is currently in India.

Randhir Jaiswal, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson, disclosed this in response to a question on Thursday.

He mentioned that Sheikh Hasina arrived in India at a short notice due to security reasons and is still present there.

For a few days, there has been speculation about whether Sheikh Hasina is in India or has moved to another country.

Some media outlets in Bangladesh have reported that she has gone to the United Arab Emirates, while others claim that the Indian government has issued her "travel documents."