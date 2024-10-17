Sheikh Hasina is in India, will continue to be: Indian foreign ministry
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina is currently in India.
Randhir Jaiswal, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson, disclosed this in response to a question on Thursday.
He mentioned that Sheikh Hasina arrived in India at a short notice due to security reasons and is still present there.
For a few days, there has been speculation about whether Sheikh Hasina is in India or has moved to another country.
Some media outlets in Bangladesh have reported that she has gone to the United Arab Emirates, while others claim that the Indian government has issued her "travel documents."
During a briefing, journalists raised the question regarding the truth of her whereabouts.
In response, the spokesperson said, “It was previously announced that the former prime minister had come to India. She arrived at a short notice due to security reasons. She is still here and will continue to be.”
Several questions were raised on Thursday regarding the recent situation in Bangladesh.
The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants against 45 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
They have been ordered to appear before the tribunal by 18 November.
When asked about India's stance on this matter, Randhir Jaiswal said that they had seen reports regarding the issue but did not wish to comment further.
Not only an arrest warrant has been issued against Sheikh Hasina, but also eight national days including the historic 7 March and 17 March have been cancelled by the interim government.
When asked about the matter, the spokesperson declined to comment.
Since Sheikh Hasina's departure, the visa processing for Bangladeshis in India has not returned to normal.
When asked about the likelihood of normalcy returning, Randhir Jaiswal said that visas are being issued on a limited basis for urgent needs and medical purposes.
He added that if law and order improves and conditions become favourable, the visa processing will also improve.
In this context, Jaiswal further mentioned that India had issued statements against attacks on minorities and Hindus, as well as vandalism at Durga Puja pandals in the country.
At that time, the interim government of Bangladesh had assured the protection of minorities, and they need to uphold that commitment.