Tipu Munshi holds meeting with Mamata Banerjee

At the outset, both Tipu Munshi and Mamata Banerjee recalled the close and warm relationship between the people of Bangladesh and West Bengal.
The Commerce Minister referred to the wholehearted support of the people of West Bengal in 1971 during the great war of liberation of Bangladesh.
During the bilateral meeting, the issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment were discussed in details.
Issues like the need of improving infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, working together for investment in jute and leather sectors, as well as the possibility of establishing border haats came up during the meeting.
Both the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh and the Chief Minister of West Bengal agreed that closer collaboration will be mutually beneficial for business sectors of both Bangladesh and India, particularly West Bengal.
Tipu Munshi is also expected to visit Mizoram at the invitation of the Minister of Industries of Mizoram during his trip to India.