Latifur Rahman’s fifth death anniversary today

Today, 1 July, marks the fifth death anniversary of Latifur Rahman, founding chairman of the Transcom Group, one of the leading business conglomerates of the country. He breathed his last on this day in 2020 at his home in Chiora village of Chauddagram upazila in Cumilla. He was born in 1945.

Latifur Rahman is an inspirational name in the country’s business sector. He was a renowned figure to all for his business integrity and ethics. In 2012, Latifur Rahman was awarded the prestigious Oslo Business for Peace Award by the Norway-based Business for Peace Foundation, Oslo.