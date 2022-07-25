No respite from power deficit any time soon

The government expects the on-going deficit of electricity likely to abate after September and the the government has directed an increase in power supply from three coal-fired power plants -- Rampal power plant, Adani of India and Payra power plant unit-2.

It was learned after talking to officials of Power Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and power plants, the power supply may start from Rampal power plant, India’s Adani power plant at the beginning of next year while Payra power plant have been in production for several months, with electricity from this plant being mainly used in the southwestern region.

Responsible sources at the top level said temperature starts dropping from October in winter, with the demand of electricity decreasing by over 2,000 megawatts, so power from Rampal and Adani plants will not be necessary at that time.