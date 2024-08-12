Bangladesh power use grows as searing heat eclipses economic disruption

Bangladesh's electricity demand grew 7pc over three weeks of deadly nationwide protests that disrupted industrial and commercial activity, data showed, as households cranked up air-conditioners to cool down amid searing heat.

Protests against quotas in government jobs led to widespread disruptions in economic activity from 16 July, and longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 6 Aug.

Despite the protests, Bangladesh's power demand rose to an average of 316 million kilowatt-hours per day, 7pc higher year-on-year, data from its grid regulator showed, despite most economic activity coming to a halt.

That was slower than the increase of 10.1pc in the June quarter - when scorching heatwaves baked the country - but faster than the 3.3pc rise during the cooler March quarter.