Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said no one would ever again dare to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state if patriotic people, a democratic government accountable to the people and the armed forces remained united in the spirit of "Bangladesh First".

“Deep conspiracies were hatched in the past to trample Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty and tarnish the image of the armed forces. But the armed forces have always played an important role in safeguarding the country's independence and protecting the interests of its people,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks this afternoon while addressing a reception at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment marking Armed Forces Day 2026.

On arrival at the venue, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral Khondkar Misbah Ul Azim and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan received the Prime Minister and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

The Prime Minister was then escorted to the stage, where the national anthem was played.