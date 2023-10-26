USAID deputy assistant administrator Änjali Kaur visits Bangladesh

Änjali Kaur, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) deputy assistant administrator for Asia, visited Bangladesh from 22-26 October to highlight USAID investments in agriculture, business, and women’s empowerment.

During her visit, Kaur met agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque to underscore the ongoing partnership between the US and Bangladesh in accelerating economic growth through agriculture, says a press release.

Deputy assistant administrator Kaur also traveled to Jashore and Khulna to observe USAID-supported project sites and meet farmers, agribusiness owners, and entrepreneurs. Each year, USAID invests over $40 million to help farmers and producers increase production and improve efficiency throughout the agricultural sector, resulting in average combined annual sales of up to $700 million.