Bangladesh appoints first ever envoy to The Bahamas

The Bangladesh government has appointed High Commissioner in Canada, Khalilur Rahman, as the country’s first high commissioner in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
Khalilur Rahman recently presented his credentials as non-resident High Commissioner in The Bahamas to Cornelius Alvin Smith, the country’s Governor General, at his office in Nassau, the country’s capital, reports news agency UNB.
Following the presentation of the letters of credence, a long meeting was held with the Governor General over the entire gamut of bilateral relations in the presence of the secretary to the governor general and the permanent secretary and the director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas, said a press release.
The governor general praised the national development plan of Bangladesh, including Vision-2041, crafted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government and showed intent to work together in the areas of shared concerns, including the challenges of climate change, it said.
Smith also highlighted the history of Bangladesh and The Bahamas in supporting each other in the multilateral platform, including in the UN Human Rights Council.
Lauding the strides made by Bangladesh in women empowerment and gender equity, Governor General said, The Bahamas eagerly looks forward to receiving a delegation from Bangladesh in Nassau when they will host the Commonwealth Women Ministerial Meeting in August 2023.
He also invited the Khalilur to the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of The Bahamas on 10 July 2023.
Responding to the Governor General’s remarks, the High Commissioner Khalilur Rahman said he has been appointed as the first-ever High Commissioner of Bangladesh in The Bahamas due to the firm intent of Bangladesh’s government to strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.
He also highlighted the potential for collaboration in the areas of shipbuilding, financial services and tourism, which can mutually benefit both countries, the release added.
The high commissioner also met Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC MP and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper to discuss prospective issues of mutual interests.