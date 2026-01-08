LPG traders call off strike

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed assured that they would talk to the administration regarding the ongoing drives and take legal steps to increase the charges.

Jalal Ahmed also said that the LPG operators’ organisation had informed them that alternative arrangements had been made to import products despite the ship shortage. As a result, the supply situation may become somewhat normal within the next week.

However, Selim Khan said they have to pay more than Tk 1,300 just to purchase a cylinder from the operators. Therefore, it is not possible for them to sell a 12-kg cylinder at a price below Tk 1,500.