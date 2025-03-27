BFA Conference
China executive vice-premier meets Chief Adviser
Executive vice-premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Thursday on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference here.
He met the Bangladesh chief adviser at Bo’ao State Guest House at Qionghai, Hainan in the morning.
Energy Adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan, High Representative to the Chief Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary on SDGs Affairs Lamiya Morshed and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were, among others, present.
The Chief Adviser will address the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 around 11:30 am local time (9:30 am Bangladesh time) today, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told BSS.
Prime Minister of Lao PDR Sonexay Siphandone, Executive Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang, Chairman of Boao Forum Asia Ban Ki-moon and its Secretary General Zhang Jun will also speak at the session at BFA International Convention Center in Hainan.