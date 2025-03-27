China executive vice-premier meets Chief Adviser

Executive vice-premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Thursday on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference here.

He met the Bangladesh chief adviser at Bo’ao State Guest House at Qionghai, Hainan in the morning.

Energy Adviser M Fouzul Kabir Khan, High Representative to the Chief Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary on SDGs Affairs Lamiya Morshed and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were, among others, present.