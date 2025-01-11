Nagorik Committee demands resumption of sales in TCB trucks, VAT rollback
The Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) has called on the government to immediately resume the sales of essential commodities in TCB trucks and withdraw recent hikes in VAT and supplementary duties to alleviate the plight of the country's low-income population.
Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s central office in Bangla Motor on Saturday, JNC Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain criticised the suspension of the truck sales programme, which he described as a vital lifeline for marginalised communities.
“The programme provided essential commodities at subsidised prices. Halting it has stripped the marginalised of their minimal rights guaranteed by the state,” he said.
Hossain urged the government to prioritise the welfare of citizens amid soaring market prices. “Under the current economic conditions, further burdening ordinary people is unacceptable. The sacrifices made to end autocracy must not be in vain,” he added.
The JNC leader also demanded the government revoke the ordinance increasing VAT and supplementary duties and resume the TCB truck sales programme without delay.
Highlighting corruption, Hossain alleged that $234 billion was siphoned off the country during the previous government’s 15-year rule.
He urged the current administration to take stringent measures to recover the laundered funds and reconsider the terms of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans to ensure sound economic management.
In response to newsmen's queries, Hossain cautioned against conflating the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 with the constitution of 1972, a stance he claimed is perpetuated by some political parties.
On the next national election, the JNC criticised calls for expedited national polls, arguing that such demands disregard public interests.
The committee suggested that simultaneous national and local government elections could be conducted if the authorities so desired, he added.