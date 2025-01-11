Nagorik Committee demands resumption of sales in TCB trucks, VAT rollback

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) has called on the government to immediately resume the sales of essential commodities in TCB trucks and withdraw recent hikes in VAT and supplementary duties to alleviate the plight of the country's low-income population.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s central office in Bangla Motor on Saturday, JNC Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain criticised the suspension of the truck sales programme, which he described as a vital lifeline for marginalised communities.

“The programme provided essential commodities at subsidised prices. Halting it has stripped the marginalised of their minimal rights guaranteed by the state,” he said.

Hossain urged the government to prioritise the welfare of citizens amid soaring market prices. “Under the current economic conditions, further burdening ordinary people is unacceptable. The sacrifices made to end autocracy must not be in vain,” he added.