British MP Samuel Tarry in Dhaka

British politician Samuel Peter Tarry is now visiting Dhaka on invitation of United Development Initiatives for Programmed Actions (UDDIPAN) to experience the development activities of Bangladesh.

UDDIPAN works for the socio-economic development of the disadvantaged and marginalized populations throughout the country.

The UK MP also called on home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday during his four-day visit to Dhaka. Tarry also visited the superstore, Shwapno on the same day to understand the potential of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and, food and beverage to UK.

On the first day of his trip, the Labour Party leader made a field visit to UDDIPAN daily project and proposed university campus in Vakurta of Savar. UDDIPAN chairman Md Nazrul Islam Khan and Board Member of UDDIPAN and Advisor on International Affairs Nazir Alam accompanied the foreign delegate.