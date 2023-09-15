Bangladesh to observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi on 28 Sept

Bangladesh will observe Eid-e-Miladunnabi on 28 September, marking the birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), as the crescent moon of Rabiul Awal was not sighted today (Thursday), reports UNB.

So, Rabiul Awal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will start from Sunday (17 September, 2023).

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque this evening.