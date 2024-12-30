Keep prices of essentials at tolerable level during Ramadan, chief adviser asks officials

He came up with the directives during a videoconference at the Chief Adviser’s Office here with officials from 31 districts in four divisions.

Dr Yunus stressed the need for maintaining law and order, fostering communal harmony, ensuring the preservation of agricultural products, facilitating fertiliser supply, and maintaining peace in industrial zones.

Officials from Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions participated in the conference.

A total of 19 officials, including divisional commissioners, police commissioners, range police chiefs, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police spoke at the event.