Lowest number of parties in parliament, none from 23 parties

Bangladesh Workers’ Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Bangladesh Kalyan Party got one seat apiece.

In the twelfth parliament, Awami League is going to form the government after getting absolute majority for the fourth consecutive time.

According to analysts, the government was trying to increase the number of parties in the polls to make the elections appear more participatory. But most of these parties have no public support. According to the results of past elections, most of the parties participating this time have never been represented in parliament.

According to the unofficial results, out of the 28 parties that participated in the elections, 23 of them failed to win even a single seat. Except for one or two candidates of these parties, the rest are likely to even forego their secuity deposit.

In the last three parliamentary elections, the main opposition party in parliament, Jatiya Party, got between 5 and 7 percent of the votes by making a liaison with Awami League. In these three elections, in the constituencies where the Jatiya Party contested without an agreement with the Awami League, about 86 percent of their candidates lost their security money. Apart from this, all the other parties participating in the polls got a negligible percentage of votes.