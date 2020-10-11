Tokyo eyes building stronger ties with Dhaka ahead: Ambassador Naoki

Japan wants to build stronger ties with Bangladesh taking important milestones ahead as opportunities to support Bangladesh’s overall development, reports news agency UNB.

“Japan will continue to support Bangladesh’s development, as it directly leads to the overall stability of Bay of Bengal and Indo-Pacific region,” said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki.

He noted the year 2020 marks the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 2021 is the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh.

Further ahead, the ambassador said the year 2022 is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.