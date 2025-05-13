Police cannot be a killer force: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Tuesday emphasised the avoidance of lethal weapons during law enforcement operations saying that the police will not become a 'killer force'.
He made the remark while responding to questions from journalists after distributing prizes among the winners of the IGP Cup Cricket Tournament final held at the Police Staff College ground in the city’s Mirpur.
'“We will avoid weapons that cause certain death, like rifles that fire lethal bullets,” said the police chief. "However, we will finalise this through consultations. But in principle, we believe that the police cannot be a killer force," the IGP added.
Highlighting the need for non-lethal weapons in routine operations, the IGP said, “At most, I might carry a shotgun — that’s a reasonable public expectation, isn’t it?”
He noted that in special zones where there are insurgencies or possibilities of revolts, different measures are sometimes required there. “But normally, while maintaining law and order, we will try to avoid lethal weapons and use non-lethal ones, which are widely accepted globally,” he added.
BCB President Faruque Ahmed and senior police officials were also present at the event. Earlier, the IGP handed over trophies to the champion and runner-up teams of the tournament.