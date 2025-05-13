Police cannot be a killer force: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Tuesday emphasised the avoidance of lethal weapons during law enforcement operations saying that the police will not become a 'killer force'.

He made the remark while responding to questions from journalists after distributing prizes among the winners of the IGP Cup Cricket Tournament final held at the Police Staff College ground in the city’s Mirpur.

'“We will avoid weapons that cause certain death, like rifles that fire lethal bullets,” said the police chief. "However, we will finalise this through consultations. But in principle, we believe that the police cannot be a killer force," the IGP added.