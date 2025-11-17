Ex-IGP Mamun gets 5-year jail term for crimes against humanity
The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today, Monday sentenced former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun to five years in prison in a case filed over crimes against humanity.
The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mojumdar pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the capital today.
Former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was present at the dock during the delivery of the judgment.
Earlier, Mamun confessed to the court his involvement in crimes against humanity and became a state witness.
