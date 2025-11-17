Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death over two charges committed during the July mass uprising.

International Crimes Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict today, Monday. This is the first case related to killings and other crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

In the verdict, the tribunal stated that the crimes of Sheikh Hasina and two other accused have been proven. Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death on two charges.

Of the remaining two accused, the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was also convicted to death, and the then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has been sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

Sheikh Hasina and the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman remain absconding and are currently in India.

Former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is the only accused in custody and testified before the tribunal after admitting his role.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, delivered the verdict in a packed courtroom. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.