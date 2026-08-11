Phone conversations presented at Tribunal
‘Come on, if you burn ours, we’ll burn yours too,’ said Sheikh Hasina
During the July mass uprising, the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave instructions to set fire to the houses, vehicles, and business establishments of those who torched various structures, including Setu Bhaban (Bridges Building).
She remarked, “They will burn things down, but they have houses and properties too. Now, the public will set those on fire—what else can be done? ...Nothing else will work now. Come on, if you burn ours, we’ll burn yours too.”
The prosecution stated that Sheikh Hasina made these remarks during a telephone conversation on 19 July 2024 with the General Secretary of the Awami League (whose activities are currently banned in the country), Obaidul Quader, and the then Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud.
Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain presented the transcript of this conversation involving Sheikh Hasina before the International Crimes Tribunal-2 today, Monday.
Prosecutor Gazi Monawar presented arguments for the fourth consecutive day today in the case filed against seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
During the proceedings, he presented the transcripts of multiple phone conversations between Sheikh Hasina, Hasan Mahmud, and Obaidul Quader.
Speaking about this, Gazi Monawar told Prothom Alo that mobile phone conversations between Sheikh Hasina and others during the July mass uprising were recorded by a government agency. The tribunal’s investigation agency later collected those recordings. A forensic analysis conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the police confirmed that these recorded audio conversations are authentic.
According to the records, in a conversation on 19 July 2024 with Obaidul Quader and Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Hasina stated, “They are gathering at those spots again, just to burn everything down with fire.” Hasan Mahmud replied, “Yes.” Sheikh Hasina then added, “No, tell our people to stay put... They’re going to burn things down, but they have houses and vehicles, too. Now the public will burn those down—what else will they do?” Hasan Mahmud responded, “Yes, yes.” At that point, Sheikh Hasina remarked, “Nothing else will work now. Come on, if you burn ours, we’ll burn yours too.”
Hasan Mahmud then said, “Yes, yes, right. This is tit for tat... We will just perform a Gaibana Janaza and leave, since the programme has already been announced... Everyone will head to their respective neighbourhood blocks.”
Sheikh Hasina instructed, “No, to their respective areas.” She added, “Organise people in different areas... make arrangements for all leaders and activists in this manner. Call every MP, send them a word. Everyone must provide protection in their respective areas.”
At this point, Hasan Mahmud said, “I am passing the phone to Quader bhai.” Sheikh Hasina then spoke with Obaidul Quader. Sheikh Hasina said, “They are setting fire to your Setu Bhaban again. I am sending the RAB, and I have instructed that wherever there are gatherings, the RAB must be sent to all those places... And they are setting fires—don’t they have homes? There is no time to sit back anymore. They are setting fire to our homes; the public will set fire to their homes. Find out what businesses and establishments they have. Today, they have only one task: they will just sit around everywhere and set fires...”
Obaidul Quader replied, “Indeed, that’s exactly what the police commissioner said as well. Yes, we have to resist it.”
‘Pick up as many as you can’
At one point in the conversation, Obaidul Quader said, “So, instead of holding a large rally, where they are gathering [the protesters], our people will gather nearby...”
Sheikh Hasina responded, “Our gathering gets the support of the police. I thought they might do it in front of the Press Club. They said they would do it at the Press Club, and the Islamic parties at Baitul Mukarram.”
Obaidul Quader clarified that the protesters had not gathered in front of the National Press Club. Sheikh Hasina then noted, “Not the Press Club, but that Ruhul Kabir Rizvi [Senior Joint Secretary General of the BNP] has been arrested and taken away.” Obaidul Quader replied, “I know that.” Sheikh Hasina instructed, “I have said to pick up as many as you can.”
‘Helicopters will be used to disperse them’
At one point in the conversation, Sheikh Hasina said, “Our activists must remain on high alert.” Obaidul Quader replied, “Alright.”
Sheikh Hasina added, “Wherever they gather in large numbers, the RAB must be informed. The BGB is ready... they will disperse them from helicopters.”
During their discussion, the topic of the 14-party alliance came up. Obaidul Quader mentioned, “They told our Nowfel... there is no one else. The Awami League is fighting alone.”
Sheikh Hasina replied, “Yes, we are fighting alone... It has already been stated regarding the Razakars. Menon bhai said... Jamaat-Shibir. Our discussions with the quota protesters had been ongoing right from the start, all along... Whenever they demanded something, it was done immediately. But they make a promise, and then fail to keep it. They go ahead and do something else. This is what is going on. This is the game being played. So far, they haven’t kept a single word they said. They simply have no leadership.”
‘We have added ‘religious activists’’
On 21 July 2024, another conversation took place between Sheikh Hasina and the then Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud. During the exchange, Hasan Mahmud said, “Apa, I just concluded the briefing with the diplomats. Everyone attended—the US, the British, everyone was there... I did not invite any media. Inviting the media leads to them provoking the diplomats into speaking, and if they say something unfavourable, that becomes the headline... I only brought cameras from our Ministry and BTV.”
Sheikh Hasina replied, “You did very well.”
At one point, Hasan Mahmud said, “The American Ambassador asked the first question... The Canadian Ambassador spoke about human rights... I told them that burning down a data centre is not a human right; burning down the national television data centre—is that human rights? Attacking our Metro Rail—is that human rights? Under such circumstances, police open fire in America, in Brussels, in France—everywhere in the world. When the police were attacked, they opened fire. When public property, government property, and state property were being set on fire and attacked, the police first tried to restrain them, and only when that failed did they act. It went extremely well. Everyone told me, ‘You said it very well.’ So overall, it went very well. The main concern they expressed, quite seriously, was regarding the internet connection...”
Sheikh Hasina responded, “No, it went very well. Keep quiet. Had there been an internet connection during this time, a lot of distorted information would have spread.”
Sheikh Hasina further added, “You should have asked the US Ambassador [Peter Haas], ‘What did you do when there were protests at your universities?’ We didn’t even go that far. By the way, did you mention the BNP-Jamaat-Shibir connection or not?”
Hasan Mahmud replied, “I did.” Sheikh Hasina instructed, “Keep emphasising that the BNP-Jamaat did this...”
Hasan Mahmud added, “We also added another phrase: ‘religious activists’... BNP-Jamaat and religious activists. Because that works with them, that is why I used that phrasing.”
Sheikh Hasina remarked, “They are operating entirely in a Taliban style.”
“Yes, yes, that is precisely why I used it,” Hasan Mahmud confirmed.
‘Television channels reporting clashes will be shut down’
In addition to Sheikh Hasina’s recordings, the prosecution presented several other phone conversations to the tribunal on Monday. Among them was a conversation between the former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, and Obaidul Quader.
In that conversation from 20 July 2024, Obaidul Quader said, “Strict action will be taken against the TV channels that refuse to comply.”
Mohammad Ali Arafat responded, “We took a couple of them off the air yesterday. I have instructed them today as well—whichever channels do not comply will be shut down immediately.”
Obaidul Quader then instructed, “Ensure that no news of clashes is broadcast today.” Arafat replied, “I have warned them today that if they show any video footage or photos of clashes or fights, they will be declared enemies of the state and shut down permanently. I have issued a firm threat today. Furthermore, I have instructed the official at Bangabandhu Satellite to monitor continuously—whichever TV channel shows images of clashes must be taken off the air immediately, without waiting for my permission. I have granted blanket authorisation. And it will not be brought back on air without my explicit permission. I have put these measures in place today, Quader bhai.”
Obaidul Quader then inquired what Arafat had gathered from his discussions with the anti-discrimination student movement leaders. Arafat replied, “I have come to brief the Leader after speaking with them. She has given instructions. Based on the discussions, I have formed an opinion, which I will brief you on, Quader bhai.”
Obaidul Quader asked about the current situation. Arafat explained, “The situation right now is that the group previously referred to as ‘quota protesters’ has split into two factions. One faction consists of the student quota protesters with whom we are holding talks. The other consists of third-party elements—Jamaat-BNP criminals who are committing arson. So, the curfew decision is targeted against the Jamaat-BNP criminals engaged in arson. Meanwhile, regarding the student quota protesters, our position is to engage in dialogue and reach a soft solution—that is our current narrative, and it has split cleanly because...”
Quader concurred, “That is fine. Are there talks scheduled today?” Arafat asked, “Will you be coming to Ganabhaban, Quader bhai?”
Quader asked again, “Are there talks scheduled today? We were at Ganabhaban until 2:00 am last night.”
Arafat replied, “Yes, yes, I saw your briefing last night. So now I have arrived to brief on yesterday’s discussion.”
Quader concluded, “Yes, alright, keep me updated. Call me if anything is needed. I was at the party office, where I’m holding a short briefing...”
Apart from Obaidul Quader, the other accused in this case are Mohammad Ali Arafat, Joint General Secretary of the Awami League AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan, Central President of Chhatra League Saddam Hossain, and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif. All the accused in this case remain absconding.