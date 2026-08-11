‘Come on, if you burn ours, we’ll burn yours too,’ said Sheikh Hasina

During the July mass uprising, the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave instructions to set fire to the houses, vehicles, and business establishments of those who torched various structures, including Setu Bhaban (Bridges Building).

She remarked, “They will burn things down, but they have houses and properties too. Now, the public will set those on fire—what else can be done? ...Nothing else will work now. Come on, if you burn ours, we’ll burn yours too.”

The prosecution stated that Sheikh Hasina made these remarks during a telephone conversation on 19 July 2024 with the General Secretary of the Awami League (whose activities are currently banned in the country), Obaidul Quader, and the then Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain presented the transcript of this conversation involving Sheikh Hasina before the International Crimes Tribunal-2 today, Monday.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar presented arguments for the fourth consecutive day today in the case filed against seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.