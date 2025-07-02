Assistant commissioner Tapasi Tabassum dismissed from service

Former assistant commissioner (executive magistrate) at the office of the deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat, Tapasi Tabassum, has now been officially dismissed from government service.

This decision was announced today, Wednesday through a gazette notification issued by the public administration ministry.

According to the notification, Tapasi Tabassum has been found guilty of "misconduct" under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

As a result, she has been given the major penalty of 'dismissal from service'.