Assistant commissioner Tapasi Tabassum dismissed from service
Former assistant commissioner (executive magistrate) at the office of the deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat, Tapasi Tabassum, has now been officially dismissed from government service.
This decision was announced today, Wednesday through a gazette notification issued by the public administration ministry.
According to the notification, Tapasi Tabassum has been found guilty of "misconduct" under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.
As a result, she has been given the major penalty of 'dismissal from service'.
She was given this major penalty for misconduct after making controversial remarks about the interim government and the chief adviser in a status posted on her personal Facebook account.
For the same reason, she was earlier made an officer on special duty (OSD) and later temporarily suspended. A departmental case was also filed against her in connection with the incident.