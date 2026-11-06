Bangladesh Parliamentary Caucus on Migration, Rights and Development launched to strengthen migrant rights and accountability
The Bangladesh Parliamentary Caucus on Migration, Rights and Development was formally inaugurated on Wednesday, 4 November 2026 at The Westin Dhaka, bringing together parliamentarians, government representatives, development partners and international organizations, CSOs, media, trade union, private sector and migration experts to strengthen migration governance and protect the rights of Bangladeshi migrant workers, reports a press release.
The programme was attended by the speaker of parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, as chief guest, deputy speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal, as special guest, and state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam with state minister for expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment Md Nurul Haque as guests of honour. The event was chaired by caucus chairperson ABM Mosharraf Hossain.
Mahmuda Habiba, secretary general of the caucus delivered her opening speech and introduced the parliamentary caucus executive and general members. Syed Saiful Haque, chairman, WARBE DF, secretariat of the parliamentary caucus delivered his welcome speech.
In his address, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad said, “Migration is not just about remittances sent from abroad; it is also about the rights, dignity and security of our people.” Highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers, particularly women, he stressed the need for stronger enforcement of migration laws and better protection in destination countries. He also called for Bangladesh to be developed as a migration destination and urged parliamentarians to use the caucus as a platform to facilitate overseas employment and monitor the implementation of migration laws at the grassroots.
Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal highlighted the contribution of migrant workers to the national economy, stating, “The remittances sent by migrant workers are a driving force of our economy.” He also stressed the need for diplomatic missions to take stronger measures to protect migrant workers' rights and address exploitation abroad.
State minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam and state minister for expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment Md Nurul Haque highlighted the importance of government initiatives and institutional coordination in addressing migration-related challenges, and ensuring better services and protection for migrant workers.
The panel discussion brought attention to persistent challenges in the migration sector, including high recruitment costs, unregulated intermediaries, human trafficking and gaps in the implementation of existing policies. Panelists also emphasised the importance of fair recruitment, psychosocial and socioeconomic protection, and stronger coordination between the ministries of foreign affairs and home affairs to address human trafficking.
At the event solidarity statements were delivered by Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, country representative, The Asia Foundation; James Goldman, deputy high commissioner and development director to Bangladesh, British High Commission, Dhaka; Max Tuñón, country director, International Labour Organization (ILO) in Bangladesh; Laura Tomm Bonde, chief of mission, International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh; Diepak Elmer, deputy head of mission / head of cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; Antonio Alessandro, ambassador, Embassy of Italy in Dhaka; and Ambassador Nahida Sobhan, rector, Foreign Service Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The newly inaugurated all-party Caucus will serve as a dedicated parliamentary platform to advance evidence-based policy reform, strengthen oversight and ensure that the concerns of migrant workers are reflected in national decision-making. It will also promote stronger coordination among parliamentarians, government institutions, civil society and development partners.
The inauguration calls for collective commitment and coordinated action to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, fair recruitment practices and the protection of the rights and dignity of Bangladeshi migrant workers. The programme was organised by the Caucus Secretariat, WARBE Development Foundation, with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and The Asia Foundation.