Bangladesh Parliamentary Caucus on Migration, Rights and Development launched to strengthen migrant rights and accountability

The Bangladesh Parliamentary Caucus on Migration, Rights and Development was formally inaugurated on Wednesday, 4 November 2026 at The Westin Dhaka, bringing together parliamentarians, government representatives, development partners and international organizations, CSOs, media, trade union, private sector and migration experts to strengthen migration governance and protect the rights of Bangladeshi migrant workers, reports a press release.

The programme was attended by the speaker of parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, as chief guest, deputy speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal, as special guest, and state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam with state minister for expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment Md Nurul Haque as guests of honour. The event was chaired by caucus chairperson ABM Mosharraf Hossain.