Trade, connectivity and water to get priority

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka on 26 and 27 March. The country’s foreign minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Dhaka Thursday morning basically to finalise this visit. During this one-day visit, he will pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Prior to that, in the afternoon he will have a bilateral meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

In a press release of the Indian external affairs ministry on Wednesday, it was said that Jaishankar is visiting Dhaka after the 17 December virtual meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries. This trip will be an opportunity to review relations between the two countries.

Previously S Jaishankar visited Bangladesh in August 2019, for the first time as foreign minister. And in August last year, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a rather sudden visit to Dhaka. And Bangladesh’s foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen paid a visit to Delhi in January this year.