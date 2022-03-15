Citizens of Dhaka were surprised and frustrated on Tuesday with the unusually heavy traffic on the streets of the capital, with thousands of people remaining stuck in traffic jams for hours during their morning commute.

A Tongi-bound BRTC bus started from Kamalapur on 7:30 in the morning. Almost two-and-a-half hours after departure, the bus was at a standstill at the Bijoy Sarani traffic signal.

The helper of the vehicle Mohammad Nasir was irritated with the situation and said that it usually takes them one and a half hours to reach this far. ‘The traffic jam today is out of control. Forget us, think about the suffering of the passengers,’ Nasir further said.