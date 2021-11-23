Transactions of Tk 100 million made in BUET teacher's bank account: DB

Nikhil was the chairman of the Industrial and Production Engineering Department of BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology).
BUET authorities have relieved IPE department professor Nikhil Ranjan Dhar from all duties over his alleged involvement with question paper leak.
The recruitment test for ‘officer cash’ post of five state-owned banks was held on 6 November. Several examinees alleged that the answers of 100 questions of the test were available on Facebook immediately after the end of the test. Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology was in charge of conducting the test.
Bangladesh Bank’s Banker Selection Committee cancelled the exam after allegations of question paper leak. Around 11 people have so far been arrested over the incident.
Nikhil Ranjan Dhar told Prothom Alo, "I have been working as a teacher at BUET since 1986. The money received from the institution is deposited in my bank account. Tk100 million has been deposited there. This is my earnings. There is a conspiracy against me.
I am not involved in leaking any question paper. That being said, I would bring the question papers from the printing press in a bag. I am being framed.”
Citing the statement of an employee of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, DB officials said that question papers of five banks were printed in Ahsania Mission printing house.
BUET teacher Nikhil Ranjan Dhar was in the printing house on the day of printing of question papers (2 November, 2021) from morning till 9:30 pm. When he arrived, he took two copies of the question with him.