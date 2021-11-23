Transactions of Tk 100 million made in BUET teacher's bank account: DB

Detective Branch of Police (DB) found evidence of transactions of Tk 100 million in the bank account of the BUET teacher, Nikhil Ranjan Dhar, allegedly involved in the question paper leak of the recruitment test in five state-owned banks.

The Dhaka Metropolitan DB police have been investigating whether these transactions were made in connection with the question paper leak.

Deputy commissioner of DB’s Tejgaon division Wahidul Islam on Monday told Prothom Alo, “The name of the BUET teacher has been mentioned in the statement of one of the accused arrested in the incident of leaking the question paper. We are looking into the matter.

It is also being investigated whether the money has been transacted in his bank for leaking the question papers. We will send a letter to the concerned bank and the central bank asking for information in this regard.”